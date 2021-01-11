Top leader congratulates newly-elected General Secretary of Workers' Party of Korea
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Un.
Kim Jong Un was elected as the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea at its 8th national congress which took place from January 5-10.
The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee also cabled a congratulatory message to the 8th National Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea./.