Ben Tre (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in the southern province of Ben Tre on December 30 marking the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).

In her speech, the leader said over the past 75 years with 14 tenures, the Vietnamese legislature has kept developing and effectively performing its function in line with the Constitution and law.

She asked the delegation of provincial deputies to continue further improving their operations, step up legislation activities on the country’s important issues, thus meeting requirements of socio-economic development, national defence-security, and external relations.

Head of the delegation Cao Van Trong said during the 2016-2021 tenure, the local lawmakers made active contributions to the legislature and fulfilled assigned tasks, including building annual action programmes and completing law building and inspection.

They held 180 meetings with over 33,000 voters and sent 815 of their opinions to competent agencies for consideration.

The same day, Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh also attended a similar ceremony in the southern province of Vinh Long.

She assigned the province to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while successfully realising the resolution adopted by the 11th provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure and targets for 2021./.