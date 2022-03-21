Top legislator chairs conference on People’s Council affairs
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a conference reviewing the work of People’s Councils of southern cities and provinces, held by the NA Standing Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21.
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highlighted the role of municipal and provincial People’s Councils amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in issuing specific mechanisms and policies to ensure social welfare and support businesses and people.
Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh briefed the participants on the organisation and operations of the People’s Councils last year, as well as their orientations and tasks for this year.
She said the councils in southern localities have flexibly adjusted the working methods to suit the situation during the pandemic while ensuring working efficiency. She attributed the achievements Vietnam had recorded amid the pandemic to contributions of the councils, saying they have conducted reforms in organisation and operations over the past time.
Thanh also stressed the need for the councils to further improve their operational efficiency and set out five-year and annual plans.
The participants pointed out weaknesses in the operations of the councils, and proposed solutions to better their work./.