NA Chairman attends celebration of military factory's anniversary
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 19 attended a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Z111 Factory under the General Department of Defense Industry (March 19, 1957 - 2022) in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits Z111 Factory's production line. (Photo: VNA)
The top legislator handed the Fatherland Defence Order, first class, to the factory in recognition of its achievements in research, development and production of new and modern weapons.
and equipment.
Congratulating the unit on its excellent achievements, NA Chairman Hue highlighted the importance of military scientific and technical research in general and science and technology in defence industry development in particular, suggesting that the factory pay attention to researching and building an innovation centre to create a breakthrough in military science research and application, towards promoting the development of the defence industry; and training and developing high-quality human resources.
He also agreed with orientations and construction and development tasks raised by the general department and the factory, saying that agencies need to closely follow guidelines and resolutions of the Party, and policies and laws of the State on building and developing the defence industry, contributing to upholding the fine tradition of the defence industry./.