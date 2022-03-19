Politics Safe corridor being made for Vietnamese to evacuate from Ukraine: Spokesperson The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Vietnamese representative agencies in Russia and Ukraine are working with local competent agencies to create a safe corridor for Vietnamese in Mariupol and other localities of Ukraine to evacuate to a safe place, said the ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Sierra Leonean President visits Mekong Delta rice research institute Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and his entourage on March 18 visited the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CCRRI) in Can Tho city.

Politics PM hosts director of Harvard University's Vietnam Programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Thomas Vallely, Director of the Vietnam Program at Harvard University and experts from Fulbright University Vietnam on March 18.