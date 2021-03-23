Regarding early elections, the NA Chairwoman asked the National Election Council’s Office to inform localities seeking to register for such, as the council is in charge of making decisions on early elections.

At its fourth session, the National Election Council discussed a draft report on the results of the preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils.

Delegates exchanged views on how to build scenarios on COVID-19 prevention and control, and food safety and hygiene control, how to organise elections at concentrated quarantine facilities, and how to prevent any activities aimed at undermining the elections.

The council approved two resolutions on resolving cases in which candidates running for seats at People’s Councils are vacant for uncontrollable reasons, and on the principle of allocating candidates from central agencies and organisations to run for election to the NA in localities./.

VNA