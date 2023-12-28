NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits a patient at Dinh Hoa general hospital (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with leaders of Thai Nguyen on December 28 to review the northern province's new-style rural area building work.

In implementing the national target programme for new-style rural area building for the 2021-2025 period, Thai Nguyen province has achieved significant progress this year. Out of 126 communes in the province, 118, or 93.7%, have met the criteria for new-style rural areas. Moreover, 33 communes attained the criteria for advanced new rural areas, and 10 were recognised as exemplary models of new rural areas. Six district-level units have been recognised as new-style rural areas.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Hue expressed his delight at Thai Nguyen’s socio-economic achievements, including building Dinh Hoa district into a new-style rural area within only two years since his visit in November 2021.

He wished that the provincial Party organisation, authorities and people would continue building on the past achievements, toward the ultimate goal of improving the material life and spiritual well-being of residents, and positioning Thai Nguyen as a relatively developed province in the northern region.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Thai Nguyen, the top legislator paid tribute to the late leader at ATK Dinh Hoa, a special national historical site./.