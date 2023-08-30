Politics Hanoi works hard on external work, int'l integration The People’s Committee of Hanoi hosted a meeting on August 29 to review the organisation of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference, and put forth orientations for implementing external work in the rest of the year.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean FMs enjoy pho, coffee in Hanoi Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan enjoyed Vietnam’s world-famous ‘pho’ and coffee together for breakfast in Hanoi during the latter’s visit to Vietnam.

Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with New York City A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le had a meeting with representatives from the government of New York City on August 28 (local time), within the framework of their working visit to the US.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.