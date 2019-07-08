Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan left Hanoi on July 8 morning for a five-day official visit to China.Her visit is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu.The China trip, the first by Ngan as the head of the legislature, demonstrates the increasingly important role of the NA’s foreign affairs.During the visit, NA Chairwoman Ngan will hold talks and meetings with leaders of the Chinese Party, Government and NPC to discuss major orientations and specific measures to bolster bilateral collaboration in all fields.A highlight during the top legislator’s visit is the Vietnamese Culture Day in China.Ngan is also scheduled to meet representatives of leading Chinese enterprises which are interested in expanding cooperation with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese community in China.The relationship between the two legislative bodies has been strengthened over the years, with the exchange of many high-level visits in the past five years, including those made by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung in December 2015, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Zhang Dejiang in November 2016, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Do Ba Ty in December 2017. Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC of China Chen Zhu attended the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26) in Hanoi in January last year.The Vietnamese NA and the NPC of China are also effectively implementing their cooperation agreement signed in 2015.-VNA