Top legislator meets leader of Communist Party of Russian Federation
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 11 (local time) met with leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov as part of her official visit to Russia.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 11 (local time) met with leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov. (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 11 (local time) met with leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov as part of her official visit to Russia.
Ngan informed the KPRF leader about Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the past time, saying Vietnam has maintained its marked growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
To spur the national economic development, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has set forth three strategies on improving institutions, personnel and infrastructure, she said.
Zyuganov congratulated Vietnam on outstanding socio-economic achievements the country has recorded, and lauded the CPV’s leadership.
Vietnam is one of the priorities in Russia’s foreign policy, he said, describing the joint venture Vietsovpetro as a symbol of cooperation between the two countries.
On this occasion, Zyuganov presented a campaign medal to the Vietnamese top legislator.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with First Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Piot Yurievich Tsvetov, and Chairman of the Association of Russian Veterans in Vietnam Nikolai Nikolaevicj Kolesnik. (Photo: VNA)
While in Russia, Ngan had a meeting with First Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Piot Yurievich Tsvetov, and Chairman of the Association of Russian Veterans in Vietnam Nikolai Nikolaevicj Kolesnik.
Tsvetov said the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, established in 1958, called for solidarity and support for Vietnam during the wartime. Currently, it focuses on the communication work in order to help Russians understand more about the land and people of Vietnam.
Highlighting youths’ role in the bilateral friendship, Tsvetov said his association had worked hard to attract the participation of youngsters in such activities like painting contests on Vietnam and Russia.
For her part, Ngan thanked the two associations for their support to Vietnam, stressing that Vietnamese people will be forever grateful for and treasure the valuable assistance of the people of the former Soviet Union during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction.
He urged members of the associations to make more efforts to become examples for young generations to follow, especially amidst the thriving Vietnam-Russia relationship./.