While in Russia, Ngan had a meeting with First Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Piot Yurievich Tsvetov, and Chairman of the Association of Russian Veterans in Vietnam Nikolai Nikolaevicj Kolesnik.Tsvetov said the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, established in 1958, called for solidarity and support for Vietnam during the wartime. Currently, it focuses on the communication work in order to help Russians understand more about the land and people of Vietnam.Highlighting youths’ role in the bilateral friendship, Tsvetov said his association had worked hard to attract the participation of youngsters in such activities like painting contests on Vietnam and Russia.For her part, Ngan thanked the two associations for their support to Vietnam, stressing that Vietnamese people will be forever grateful for and treasure the valuable assistance of the people of the former Soviet Union during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction.He urged members of the associations to make more efforts to become examples for young generations to follow, especially amidst the thriving Vietnam-Russia relationship./.