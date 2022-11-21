Top legislator meets Vietnamese people in Cambodia
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 20 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to the country and his attendance at the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).
Hue told Vietnamese people living in Cambodia that the two countries have completed 84% of the demarcation and marker planting of their shared border line, and are working on the rest.
Two-way trade reached 9.5 billion USD in 2021 and is projected to hit 11 billion USD this year. Meanwhile, Vietnam is running 198 valid investment projects totaling 2.92 billion USD in its neighbouring country, leading ASEAN and among the top five biggest investors in the nation.
Regarding a proposal related to the legal status of people of the Vietnamese origin, the top legislator said that in their latest meeting, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen told him that Cambodia was taking a new approach to the issue of nationality. With this move, anyone who has lived continuously in Cambodia for seven years has the right to apply for naturalisation, and the Cambodian Government will consider and propose to the King on this issue.
Hue also said that in his official visit, he had proposed the National Assembly President, the Senate President and the PM of Cambodia take measures to ensure the livelihoods for Vietnamese people, especially those engaged in fish farming in cages.
The NA Chairman stressed the importance of maintaining Vietnamese and Khmer languages in the community, affirming his backing for plans of the embassy and Vietnamese associations in Cambodia in this work.
He expressed his hope that Vietnamese businesses operating Cambodia prioritise recruiting Vietnamese Cambodians and help them in vocational training and skill improvement.
The Party and State always pay attention to and consider the overseas Vietnamese community as an integral part, and an important factor contributing to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries.
On this occasion, the top legislator presented 30,000 USD to a fund supporting the relocation of Vietnamese people from lakes and rivers, while the Vietnamese NA Office granted 5,000 USD to the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia./.