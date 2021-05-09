Politics PM promises voters to work hard for stronger national development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has pledged that he and the Government will work hard, together with the whole political system, army and people, to promote the country’s achievements and overcome difficulties and challenges so as to further boost its development and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets voters in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met with voters of Hanoi’s inner districts on May 8 ahead of the upcoming National Assembly election slated for May 23.

Politics Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets voters in Hanoi Candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly (NA) of Hanoi's constituency No. 1, including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on May 8 held a meeting with local voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts in both in-person and online forms.

Politics Newly-elected NA Chairman receives more congratulations Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has received more congratulations from foreign leaders.