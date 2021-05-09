Top legislator meets voters in Hai Phong city
Chairman of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and four other candidates of Hai Phong city’s Constituency No 3 in the coming election of the 15th parliament met with voters in Vinh Bao and An Lao districts on May 9.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting with voters in Vinh Bao district, Hai Phong city, on May 9 (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Chairman of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and four other candidates of Hai Phong city’s Constituency No 3 in the coming election of the 15th parliament met with voters in Vinh Bao and An Lao districts on May 9.
The northern city’s Constituency No 3 covers the districts of Kien An, Duong Kinh, An Lao, Tien Lang, and Vinh Bao.
After representatives of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee gave a brief introduction of the candidates’ biographies, the candidates presented their programmes of actions if they are elected. Local voters also expressed their opinions and aspirations.
Noting his action plan, Hue said if elected, as an NA deputy of Hai Phong, he will keep close contact with local voters to learn about their wishes, honestly reflect their opinions to the parliament and State agencies, and deal with citizens’ complaints, denunciations, and petitions in a timely and effective manner.
He and the other candidates promised to work to push reforms to improve the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of the legislature’s activities, and promote democracy, proactiveness, creativity, and transparency, thus ensuring that the NA is truly the supreme representative organ of the people and the supreme organ of the State power in Vietnam.
They vowed to keep a close watch on the socio-economic situation of Hai Phong, as well as of the districts they represent, coordinate with all-level authorities of the city, and propose specific solutions to successfully carry out the Politburo’s Resolution No 45-NQ/TW, issued on January 24, 2019, on the development of Hai Phong by 2030 with a vision to 2045, along with the resolution of the 16th municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.
The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated for May 23./.