Politics Vietnamese leaders send condolences to India over deadly train crash President Vo Van Thuong on June 3 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the deadly train crash which left many people dead and injured in India’s Odisha state a day earlier.

Politics Friendship parliamentarians' group contributes to Vietnam-Japan multi-faceted cooperation The Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group convened its third meeting in the northern province of Lao Cai on June 3 under the chair of its President Truong Thi Mai.

Politics Australian PM savours Vietnamese foods, drinks locally brewed beer Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter on June 3, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese sandwich "banh mi", a favourite street food of many Vietnamese people and foreign tourists, and drank "bia hoi", a locally brewed beer often used by Hanoians on hot summer days.