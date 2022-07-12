Politics President meets supreme court to discuss law-governed state building strategy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) in Hanoi on July 12 to discuss a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Politics Vietnam, US step up cooperation after COVID-19 Vietnam and the US have resumed meetings and delegation exchanges, and made efforts to increase bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (July 12) and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Videos Laos-Vietnam alliance in memory of Lao veterans The war is far behind us, but for Lao veterans, memories of the years standing shoulder-to-shoulder with volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts in the war against a common enemy for independence and freedom for the people of the two countries have never faded. For them, the memories are unforgettable.

Politics President receives outgoing Dutch, Swiss Ambassadors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on July 12 for outgoing ambassadors of the Netherlands and Switzerland to Vietnam.