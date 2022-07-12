Top legislator pledges to facilitate Phu Tho’s socio-economic development
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has pledged to create conditions for the northern midland province of Phu Tho to turn its Viet Tri city, the land associated with Hung Kings – legendary founders of the nation – into a festive city.
At a working session with representatives of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in Viet Tri on July 12, the leader affirmed that resources will be prioritised to the Hung Kings Temple national historical relic site, and promised to facilitate local socio-economic development.
Lauding the province’s performance in the COVID-19 pandemic fight as well as socio-economic development, Hue asked Phu Tho to consider regional connectivity, especially in infrastructure, policies and institutions.
On this occasion, the NA Chairman urged ministries and agencies to pay more attention to Phu Tho’s position and advantages, and take them into account in planning schemes.
He suggested that the locality should promote economic development based on its cultural foundation, saying industrialisation should come in tandem with modernisation.
The top legislator also emphasised the significance of sport, cultural and educational activities, and asked Phu Tho to better fulfil its national defence and security tasks.
According to a report presented at the meeting, the locality’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.28% last year, and GRDP per capita was 54 million VND (2,137 USD).
In the first half of this year, its GRDP expanded some 7.8%, and the province attracted three FDI projects worth 226 million USD.
The province was among the 20 cities and provinces nationwide with the highest disbursement rate of public investment./.