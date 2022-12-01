Top legislator receives Australian Foreign Minister, parliamentarians
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) receives Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong on December 1, within the framework of his official visit to the country.
Hue said this is the first official visit to Australia by a Vietnamese senior leader after the 13th National Party Congress in early 2021 to continue implementing the nation’s foreign policy.
He also appreciated Minister Penny Wong’s selection of Vietnam as one of the first countries to visit just one month after she took office in May.
Minister Wong affirmed that Australia always considers Vietnam a close friend and partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the region.
The two countries’ discussion towards the upgrade of their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next year is an important step forward and achievement, demonstrating the strategic trust and shared determination to intensify bilateral cooperation, including in economics, climate change response and other strategic issues, she said.
The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed that the Vietnamese NA supports the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time when the two countries complete all necessary procedures.
He proposed that Minister Wong coordinate in promoting visits by the two countries' senior leaders, organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary next year, completing the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Action Programme for 2020-2023 and preparing to build a cooperation framework for the next period, accelerating the implementation of the Australia - Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), intensifying labour cooperation, and expanding collaboration in digital transformation, energy transition, and climate change adaptation.
He expressed his hope that the two sides will strengthen parliamentary cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, and coordinate at multilateral forums on parliamentary matters such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).
Hue also suggested the Australian Government maintain support and create conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country so that they can continue making positive contributions to Australia and the two countries' relations.
Wong affirmed that in her role, she will promote the implementation of Hue’s proposals, including labour cooperation; and agreed to complete the procedures as soon as possible so that seasonal workers and Vietnamese agricultural workers could work in Australia.
She asserted that her country always attaches importance to collaboration with ASEAN, and continues to cooperate actively in the Mekong sub-region issue as well as other regional ones.
During his stay, NA Chairman Hue also gave a reception for representatives from the newly-established Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.
He announced that the 15th National Assembly of Vietnam has also established the Vietnam - Australia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group with 11 members, led by the Chairman of the NA’s Law Committee. He showed his wish that the two groups will play a pivotal role in promoting exchanges between the two countries’ parliamentarians, thus enhancing mutual understanding as well as the sharing of experience and expertise between the two parliaments.
Sharon Clayton, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that her group will coordinate closely with the Vietnamese counterpart to promote cooperation between the two parliaments, especially in exchange experience in law making, contributing to lifting the bilateral Strategic Partnership to a new height.
In the afternoon of the same day, the Vietnamese NA Chairman observed Q&A session in the Senate and the House of Representatives./.