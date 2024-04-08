Business EuroCham: Vietnam's economic growth boosts European businesses’ confidence The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) on April 8 released the Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2024, saying that the index reached 52.8 points - the highest level since 2022.

Business Vietnam – EU’s second biggest coffee supplier in 2023 With 652,000 tonnes of coffee exported to the EU worth 1.66 billion USD in 2023, Vietnam was the second biggest coffee supplier of the EU in terms of volume and third largest supplier in terms of value.