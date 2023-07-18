Politics Vietnam-Singapore relations celebrated The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on July 17 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations (1973-2023) and 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership (2013-2023).

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand boost defense ties New Zealand’s Chief of the Defense Force Air Marshal Kevin Short on July 17 hosted a reception for Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, in Wellington.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President to visit Austria, Italy and Vatican President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and tour the Vatican from July 23-28.