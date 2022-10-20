Politics Vietnam pledges to continue ensuring human rights Vietnam pledged to continue ensuring and promoting human rights at a meeting of the United Nations Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues, as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session on October 19.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba enhance cooperation in youth work Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong has met Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department, in Havana.

Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs convenes fifth session Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly attended the fifth plenary session of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs in Hanoi on October 19.

Politics National Assembly’s 4th session opens The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its 4th session in Hanoi on October 20.