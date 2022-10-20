Top legislator requires lawmakers to uphold responsibilities for quality NA session
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at 15th legislature's fourth session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 20 requested deputies to uphold their responsibilities, promote democracy, and continue to contribute ideas to major and important issues and those seeing different opinions, and ensure the highest quality when considering and approving draft laws and resolutions during the 15th legislature’s 4th session.
According to him, the draft laws tabled for the first time are important to continue institutionalising major guidelines set out in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and others of the Party Central Committee.
He asked lawmakers to focus on discussing and giving opinions on the draft resolution on NA session regulations (amended), especially contents related to the institution and rules of the innovation in the preparation and organisation of sessions.
As the legislative body will conduct a thematic supervision on the implementation of policies and laws on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention for the 2016-2021, Hue requested deputies to focus on assessing the outcome as well as difficulties and obstacles in this work.
In this 21-day session, the legislature will consider and approve seven draft laws and three draft resolutions. Lawmakers are also expected to discuss seven other bills.
The NA will consider and decide on the dismissal and election of the State Auditor General; the dismissal and approval of the appointment of the Minister of Transport; and the approval of a proposal to appoint the Minister of Health.
On the first day of this sitting, lawmakers heard the Government reports and the NA Committees’ verification ones on the socio-economic situation in 2022 and a socio-economic development plan for 2023, state budget in 2022, state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2023, and a three-year financial plan for 2023-2025.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien is scheduled to present a report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people to the 4th session. Member of the NA Standing Committee and head of its Commission on Ombudsman Duong Thanh Binh is expected to report on the supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions to the third session.
Reports on draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended); a draft resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and another on promulgating NA session regulations will also be tabled./.