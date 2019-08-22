Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 22 visited Quang Ninh province’s mountainous commune of Dong Son. (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 22 visited Quang Ninh province’s mountainous commune of Dong Son where over 98 percent of local population are Dao ethnic minority people.The top legislator presented a school-name board to the local primary and secondary school.The school was built at a cost of 8.3 billion VND (356,900 USD), with donation by NA Chairwoman Ngan through the auction of the ball and jersey with the autographs of all members of Vietnam’s U23 team, the runners-up of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship last year.On this occasion, scholarships were presented to 50 local students in difficult circumstances.Nguyen Van Doc, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, granted uniforms to students and teachers of Dong Son Primary and Secondary School.NA Chairwoman Ngan and her entourage also visited and presented relief aid to social policy beneficiaries, poor and near poor households in Dong Son.The “Stand Tall Vietnam” Milk Fund and Vietnam Diary Products JSC (Vinamilk) presented 17,330 glasses of milk worth about 500 million VND to nearly 800 students in mountainous localities in Quang Ninh.-VNA