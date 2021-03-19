Politics Hanoi leader welcomes US, RoK ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 19 received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.

Politics PM hosts Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association delegation Representatives from the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association (VASEAN) have asked for stronger support from the Government and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the business community to overcome difficulties brought about by COVID-19 pandemic and recover and expand production, during a meeting with the PM in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics More cases put under supervision of central anti-corruption steering committee Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting on March 18 of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, to look into the handling of a number of cases that are under the supervision of the committee since its 19th session.

Politics Administrative reform saves 6.3 trillion VND each year Administrative reform has been thoroughly implemented at all levels and helped save more than 18 million working days each year, equivalent to over 6.3 trillion VND (274.32 million USD) of social expenditure, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.