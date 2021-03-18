HCM City holds 2nd consultative conference for nominations of NA candidates
Ho Chi Minh City’s Fatherland Front organised a second consultative conference on March 18 on the list of candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) for the 2021-2026 tenure, where consensus was reached.
President of the city's Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau (R) chairs the second consultative conference. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Vice President of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Thanh Trung, said that as of March 16, it had received 51 applications to run for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, including from 15 self-nominated candidates.
Sixteen candidates are female (accounting for 31 percent of the total), 16 are non-Party members (31 percent), eight are under 40 years old (16 percent), eight are from ethnic minorities (15 percent), and 15 are seeking re-election (29 percent). Of the total, 98 percent have completed graduate or post-graduate studies, Trung added.
Participants voted in favour of the list.
Participants at the conference vote in favour of the list. (Photo: VNA)They were also unanimous in voting in favour of the list of deputies to the municipal People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, with 172 nominations, including 23 non-Party members, 58 women, 29 under 40, 15 ethnic minorities, 51 seeking re-election, and 13 self-nominated. Some 99 percent of candidates have completed graduate or post-graduate studies.
Chairing the conference, President of the city’s Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau said that from March 21 to April 13, the front’s standing committee will organise a conference to determine whether NA candidates have the confidence of voters in their residential area and whether People’s Council candidates have the confidence of voters in their places of work.
A third consultative conference is scheduled for April 17.
According to the allocation from the NA Standing Committee, HCM City is to elect 30 deputies to the 15th NA and 95 deputies to the municpal People’s Council.
The elections are set to take place on May 23./.