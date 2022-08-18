Culture - Sports Binh Thuan plans various activities for Visit Vietnam Year 2023 As host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, Binh Thuan is planning to hold a wide range of activities to attract more domestic and foreign visitors to the south-central province as well as the country.

Culture - Sports Cultural industry to contribute 10% of Hanoi’s GRDP by 2045 Hanoi aims to earn increasing revenue from cultural business, which are expected to contribute around 10% of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) by 2045, according to a plan newly introduced by the municipal People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases Vietnamese family meals An exhibition by young Vietnamese artists who paint their memories of family meals is taking place at Hanoi's Culture and Art Centre on Hang Buom street, featuring nearly 30 paintings of different types of food. ​