Top tennis player enjoys record high in world rankings
Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has passed a milestone in his career when rising to the world’s No.332 in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.
In early August, Nam made a great contribution to helping the Vietnamese tennis team win the Davis Cup Group III runner-up in the Asia-Pacific region 2022 and a ticket to play in the World Group II play-off next year.
With his stable performance, the player of Tay Ninh province may soon achieve his goal – entering Top 300 in ATP Rankings before 30 years old.
He is scheduled to travel to Thailand to compete at 2022 Nonthaburi Challenger from August 22-28./.