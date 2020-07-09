Top Thai Brands 2020 exhibition opens in Hanoi
Leading firms from Thailand are showcasing their products and services to local customers at the Top Thai Brands 2020, which began in Hanoi on July 9.
At a booth of the event (Photo: VNA)
The four-day event is hosted by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, Office of Commercial Affairs under the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi, in cooperation with the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam.
At the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE), some 75 booths are displaying and selling a number of categories of quality products from Thailand, including food and beverages, fresh fruits, household products, textiles and garments, jewellery, health and beauty products, decorative Items and souvenirs.
There will also be special activities of Thai food tasting prepared by Thai Select restaurants in Vietnam and Thai dancing performance.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat spoke highly of bilateral relations in many fields between the two countries.
He described Top Thai Brands 2020 as a good opportunity for Vietnamese customers to get access to many of Thailand’s quality goods, creating a platform for both Vietnamese and Thai enterprises to enlarge their networks and further develop strategic partnerships.
Thailand has been Vietnam's largest trading partner in ASEAN with bilateral trade reaching more than 17 billion USD in 2019. In the first five months of this year, trade turnover between the two countries was 6.2 billion USD./.
