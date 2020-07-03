At the event (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mini Thailand Week Can Tho 2020 opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 3.

The three-day event is co-held by the Department of International Trade Promotion at Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It is expected to draw more than 7,000 visitors.

Various products are being showcased, including children and health care products, cosmetics, foodstuff and beverages, among others.

Apirat Sugondhabhirom of the Thai Consulate General in HCM City pointed out that Thailand’s investment totaled 1.4 billion USD in the first five months of 2020, ranking second among Vietnam’s foreign investors.

The event is hoped to bolster the Vietnam-Thailand economic relations, especially between the countries’ localities. It offers chances for Can Tho businesses to meet and enhance cooperation with their Thai counterparts./.