Politics Vietnam, Japan intensify extensive strategic partnership in new context Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on July 8 on the occasion of the start of his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics Sympathies to Japan over losses by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 8 extended sympathies to his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo over human and material losses caused by torrential downpours on Kyushu island.