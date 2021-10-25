A section of National Highway 1A in Quang Ngai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Torrential rains and flooding have caused heavy damage to the central region as of 6pm on October 24, according to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

In the central province of Quang Ngai, a boat with three fishermen on board was sunk in Binh Son district, on October 24 morning, and the fishermen have not been found.



Earlier on October 23, a resident in Nghia Hanh district died after being swept away.

As many as 32 communes in five local districts and townships have been flooded.

In the central province of Quang Nam, 25 communes and wards in five districts and townships have been inundated.



Up to 1,369 households with 4,805 residents in high-risk areas in provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai were evacuated.

Movement of the tropical low pressure (Photo: VNA)

A tropical low pressure has formed in the East Sea. The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecast that in the next 24-48 hours, the tropical low pressure will move west north-west at a speed of about 10-15km per hour, and strengthen into a storm.

In the next 48-72 hours, it will continue to move west north-west at an hourly speed of 10-15km./.