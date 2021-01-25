Business Gov’t continues legal assistance to SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently approved a legal assistance program for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Vietnam’s supporting industries receive push to develop further The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade is actively implementing a lot of supporting industry development programmes, given the great importance of supporting industries.

Business Vietnamese firms thrive despite divestment of foreign shareholders The increase in Vietnam's stock market has helped foreign shareholders implement their disinvestment plans in Vietnamese enterprises. However, these activities will not have a significant effect on companies' internal systems.