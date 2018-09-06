Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang at the event (Source: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Vietnamese nation, people and tourist attractions, as well as investment and trade opportunities in the country were introduced during a conference held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on September 6.



Addressing the event, which drew representatives of nearly 100 Vietnamese and Indonesian firms, Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang said that since Vietnam and Indonesia set up their diplomatic relations in 1955, their bilateral partnership has grown in many areas such as politics, security, defence, economy, and trade.



In 2017, 81,000 Indonesian tourists visited Vietnam, up 16 percent year-on-year.



However, the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism has yet to match its full potential, said the ambassador.



He expressed his hope that in the future, the business communities of Vietnam and Indonesia will seek more opportunities to foster their connectivity and partnership, while expanding markets in each other’s country, thus boosting affiliation in trade, investment, and tourism between the two sides.



At the conference, a representative from the Ministry of Tourism said that among the ASEAN countries, Vietnam is a promising tourism market. Currently, it is easy for foreign tourists to reach Vietnam thanks to the operation of various low-cost airlines.



He held that in the future, more Indonesian tourists will choose Vietnam for their vacations after receiving such information from the country.



The conference was a chance for Vietnam to promote its tourism through introducing unique cultural value and famous landscapes. Through the event, Indonesian firms also had a chance to eye up investment and trade opportunities in Vietnam.–VNA