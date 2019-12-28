According to travel agents, the nearer the Lunar New Year draw, the more tourism market heats up. The most attractive domestic destinations include Northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, etc. Meanwhile, tours to sunny getaways, such as the Central, Central Highland and Southwestern regions seem to be much more sought after this year.

Given people’s living standard continually increases, many choose foreign countries as their destinations during the holiday.

Travel agents have reported 30 to 50% of their tours have been booked, with those to foreign countries account for a larger proportion./.

VNA