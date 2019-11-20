Travel National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoa The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.

Travel Phu Quoc faces serious staff shortage in tourism industry The robust growth of hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has resulted in a shortage of workers in the tourism industry.

Travel Ben Tre coconut festival 2019 kicks off The fifth Ben Tre Coconut Festival, themed “Coconuts on the Way to Integration and Sustainable Development”, opened in the Mekong Delta city of Ben Tre on November 16 in the presence of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Travel First stage of Rong May Glass Bridge tourism site opens in Lai Chau The Sun Gate Group on November 16 inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Son Binh commune, Tam Duong district, the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau.