Ba Be National Park covers an area of more than 10,000 hectares, of which nearly 8,000 hectares are forests with many rare and precious woods. In previous years, Ba Be National Park was a hotspot for illegal deforestation.



However, thanks to policies governing forest protection for the region, illegal deforestation has been limited.



Local awareness of forest protection and an increase in tourism development have combined to bring a positive change to the surrounding woods.



Awareness of forest protection and environmental protection for tourism development has resulted in many households in Ba Be National Park taking on more responsibility in protecting the contracted forest.



Currently, there are 65 organisations and household groups in Ba Be National Park who have signed contracts with forest managing units to care for nearly 8,000 ha and they will also benefit from the funding to protect the forest.



Currently, Ba Be National Park has 45 villages located in the core and buffer zones. Tourism development associated with forest protection and development is the correct path for the region.



Thanks to funding from financial support and the growth of the tourism industry, the lives of many households in Ba Be National Park have been improved. Not only that, with the contracted forest areas, people also recognize the importance of forest protection and environmental protection as it connects to local livelihoods./.





