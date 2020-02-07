Domestic travel agencies are facing serious consequences caused by coronavirus with the decline of 70-80% of the number of clients. On the one hand, many cancelled tours to China. On the other hands, the number of visitors from China, Vietnam’s largest tourism market, decreased significantly.

At a teleconference held in Hanoi on February 5 to discuss measures mitigating the impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vietnam’s tourism, experts said domestic travel agencies are determined to partner with the State in the fight against the epidemic.

Participants asked the Vietnam Tourism Association to seek the State support in overcoming current difficulties.

In the near future, domestic tourism will be boosted, especially in areas outside the epidemic zone. This is also one the solutions that major travel firms are urgently deploying to respond to the epidemic./.

