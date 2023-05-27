As annual tourism activity held by the local authorities, the event aims to promote and introduce unique, attractive and outstanding values of tourism resources of Ninh Binh.

The event offers a chance for visitors to admire a 9,500 sq.m painting using rice as material on vast fields of Tam Coc stretching along the winding Ngo Dong river.

Rice fields in Tam Coc have been voted as one of the most beautiful in Vietnam. The most impressive and enticing time to visit Tam Coc is around late May and early June.

The tourism week, which will last until June 6, is also expected to help Ninh Binh expand cooperation in culture and tourism with local and international localities./.

VNA