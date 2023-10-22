Travel Infographic Four Vietnamese golf courses among world’s top 100 Four golf courses and resorts in Vietnam - FLC Halong Bay GC & Luxury Resort, The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip, Laguna Lang Co, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club - have been listed among the world’s top 100 golf courses in the 2024-2025 period by Golf Magazine.

Travel Forest eco-tourism should be expanded: experts Developing eco-tourism in national parks will provide significant resources to improve the livelihoods of people, especially those in buffer zones.

Videos Tan Hoa tourism village of Quang Binh listed among world’s best Tan Hoa in the central province of Quang Binh has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).