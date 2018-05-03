The annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival is considered the determining factor of tourists’ choice to visit this beautiful central coast city. (Photo: VNA)

– The number of tourists to the central coastal city of Da Nang reached more than 355,500 on holidays between April 28 and May 1, a year-on-year surge of 14.2 percent.Of the total, there were over 101,600 foreigners and 253,900 domestic holiday-makers, up 20.2 percent and 12 percent respectively from the same time last year.The majority of foreign visitors were from the Republic of Korea, Japan and China. They came to the city via direct flights.Da Nang is the most favourite destination for travellers in Vietnam during the public holidays, according to the online booking agent Agoda.com.Especially, the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival was considered the determining factor of tourists’ choice to visit this beautiful central coast city. In addition, a wide range of activities were held on the occasion, including Da Nang sea tourism programme, street music and street festival.Da Nang has won the heart of both domestic and foreign tourists thanks to its marvelous sandy beaches, stunning natural landscapes as well as intriguing tourist attractions like Ba Na Hill Mountain Resort, Ngu Hanh Son, Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda and Han River, among others.Recently, the online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb announced a list of the world’s top 10 destinations for the 2018, in which Da Nang ranked fifth with booking surge of up to 255 percent.- VNA