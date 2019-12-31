Tourists flock to Bali to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Visitors are flocking to the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, with arrivals up over 40 percent from the past days, according to the country’s local transport management agency (Dishub).
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – Visitors are flocking to the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, with arrivals up over 40 percent from the past days, according to the country’s local transport management agency (Dishub).
Kuta beach in Bali is one of the most crowded areas while Bandung and south Bandung resort areas also recorded a surge in tourist arrivals.
Dishub asked relevant agencies to work closely together to ease congestion and prevent security risks.
Head of Dishub in Bali Yuda Darma said nearly 200 officers have so far been deployed at hotspots to ensure traffic safety and deal with contingency cases./.
Kuta beach in Bali is one of the most crowded areas while Bandung and south Bandung resort areas also recorded a surge in tourist arrivals.
Dishub asked relevant agencies to work closely together to ease congestion and prevent security risks.
Head of Dishub in Bali Yuda Darma said nearly 200 officers have so far been deployed at hotspots to ensure traffic safety and deal with contingency cases./.