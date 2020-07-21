Tourists flock to Dong Loc T-junction in July
When July comes, millions of peace lovers flocked to the Dong Loc T-junction in Can Lộc district, Hà Tĩnh central province to pay tribute to the martyrs and young volunteers. During the first half of the month alone, the relic site welcomed nearly 2,000 tourist arrivals each day.
Among those visiting the relic site these days, many are former young volunteers who served the country during the resistance wars.
During the war, Dong Loc intersection was the most important site on the legendary Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh trail. From 1965 to 1968, the US army dropped nearly 50,000 bombs and fired tens of thousands of missiles on the site to cut off the transport route to the southern front.
In the recent year, the Dong Loc T-junction relic site has been expanded in order to better serve the large amount of visitors./.