Among those visiting the relic site these days, many are former young volunteers who served the country during the resistance wars.

During the war, Dong Loc intersection was the most important site on the legendary Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh trail. From 1965 to 1968, the US army dropped nearly 50,000 bombs and fired tens of thousands of missiles on the site to cut off the transport route to the southern front.

In the recent year, the Dong Loc T-junction relic site has been expanded in order to better serve the large amount of visitors./.

VNA