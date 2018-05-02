At the Asia Cuisine and Cultural Festival 2018 in Ha Long (Source: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh welcomed about 530,000 visitors during the four-day holidays from April 28 celebrating National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, up 26 percent year-on-year.



Ha Long city attracted the largest number of tourists, with about 81,115 holiday-maker exploring Ha Long Bay over the past four days. Up to 26,700 tourists visited the bay each day on April 29 and 30, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.



Vacationers also flocked to islands in the locality, especially Quan Lan-Minh Chau in Van Don district with around 60,000 tourists and Co To with about 20,000 visitors.



The border city of Mong Cai also lured about 50,000 tourists, with some 10,000 Chinese holiday-makers travelling through Mong Cai International Border Gate each day.



On April 28, a grand ceremony heralded the National Tourism Year 2018 hosted by Quang Ninh province and the Carnaval Ha Long programme, a banquet of music, light and art.



The carnaval is also the first event of the 2018 National Tourism Year 2018 themed “Ha Long-Heritage, Wonder, Friendly Destination.”



Last year, Quang Ninh welcomed more than 10 million tourists, 4 million of them came from other countries. The province aims to attract over 12 million visitors this year, including 5 million foreigners.



Under the Overall Plan for Tourism Development in Quang Ninh, Quang Ninh strives to become an international tourism centre and a leading tourism destination in Vietnam with modern infrastructure and diverse, high quality and competitive tourism products.



By 2020, Quang Ninh aims to welcome 15-16 million tourists, including seven million foreigners, and rake in 30 trillion VND - 40 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD - 1.7 billion USD) in revenue. The tourism sector is expected to contribute 14-15 percent to the gross regional domestic product (GRDP).



With a range of stunning landscapes, clear turquoise sea and spectacular limestone pillars together with numerous tourism investment projects, Quang Ninh boasts huge potential to develop tourism.



The province has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and over 2,000 islets, two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam. The spectacular stretch of coast connects the UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay with majestic natural scenery, Bai Tu Long Bay, Van Don and Co To islands and Tra Co beach with Cat Ba National Park in the northern port city of Hai Phong.



Along with the renowned Ha Long Bay, Quan Lan, Minh Chau, Ngoc Vung, Dai beaches in Van Don island district and Tra Co and Vinh Thuc in Mong Cai city have grown in stature among domestic and international tourists thanks to their breathtaking sea and coral reef.-VNA