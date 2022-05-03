Tourists to Da Nang on holiday surge
The central city of Da Nang welcomed more than 254,000 tourists in the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), a 3.4-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.
Of the total, there are 246,600 domestic visitors and 7,400 foreigners, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh, adding that they mainly come from surrounding provinces in the central region, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
According to her, during the holiday from October 30 to May 3, the city has organised a wide range of attractive cultural and tourism events and programmes.
Some destinations attractive to tourists include Sun World Ba Na Hills, Than Tai Mountain Hot Spring Park, Ngu Hanh Son, and Mikazuki Water Park.
The room capacity of 4-5 star hotels and resorts is estimated at over 70 percent, of which that of coastal hotels surpassed 90 percent.
The gradual return of tourists has contributed to the early recovery and development of the local tourism industry, one of the key economic sectors of Da Nang city, Hanh affirmed./.