The Son Tra Peninsula is located in Son Tra district, around 10km northeast of the downtown area. Covering a total area of 4,390 ha, the peninsula boasts a primeval forest with a cool, fresh climate all year round.



According to the management board of Son Tra Peninsula, the unit has developed various programmes to serve the sightseeing and entertainment needs of visitors, such as diving tours to watch corals and go fishing at sea with local fishermen, wild animal observing tours, and sunset watching tours.



An event themed “Clean up Son Tra – For a Green Son Tra” has been organised with the involvement of volunteers, contributing to raising awareness and understanding about the ecosystem and popularising the message of protecting Son Tra.



The board has advised the municipal Department of Tourism to approve a project on developing tourism products on the peninsula, contributing to promoting post-COVID-19 tourism-based economic development in the locality./.

