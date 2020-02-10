The number of tourists arriving in the southern city over Tet fell by 12 percent, although the city’s tourism industry is not reliant on visitors from China. In addition, several tour operators and travel operators have been forced to cancel tours as a consequence of the current situation.

Some of the city’s places of interest have seen visitor numbers drop by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

As a means of coping with the increasingly complicated developments of the disease, the hotel has been closely following the instructions issued by the local authorities and the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, all employees are required to wear medical masks, check body temperature before their shifts, and regularly wash hands, whilst the hotel has also taken steps to improve clean-up activities./.

