Tra Vinh lures over 111 billion VND worth of investments in January
Currently, Tra Vinh has 355 valid projects, including 41 foreign-invested ones valued at 3.1 billion USD, with 2.41 billion USD funneled into a thermal power plant. (Photo: VNA)
Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh granted approval decisions and investment licences to four projects with accumulative registered capital exceeding 111 billion VND (4.7 million USD) in January.
The figures represent an increase of three projects and 110 billion VND compared with the same period last year.
The four projects include a fruit and vegetable processing and preservation facility being built by Xuan Thanh Cooperative for Agriculture, Trade, Production and Services, expanded Minh Tam General Hospital funded by Minh Tam JSC, Petrolimex - CH 07 project developed by Tra Vinh One Member Co., Ltd, and a NPK fertilizer plant being built by Phuc My Chemicals and Fertilizer JSC.
During the month, local leaders held working sessions with five delegations of domestic and foreign investors who came to study investment opportunities in wind power, logistics and garment-textiles.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dong Van Lam pledged that Tra Vinh will create favourable conditions for investors to operate in the locality, adding that Tra Vinh has offered incentives regarding land tax and infrastructure, and provided support for firms in personnel training and employment.
He emphasised that Tra Vinh has streamlined administrative procedures, helping investors reduce unofficial costs and save time.
Currently, Tra Vinh has 355 valid projects, including 41 foreign-invested ones valued at 3.1 billion USD, with 2.41 billion USD funneled into a thermal power plant./.