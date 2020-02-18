Society Tay Ninh: Over 18.9 million USD allocated to restore relic sites The southern province of Tay Ninh will splash out more than 440 billion VND (18.9 million USD) to restore local relic sites from 2019-2020 with a vision to 2025.

Society Slow development of resettlement zones blamed for Long Thanh Airport delay Leaders in Dong Nai have criticised the provincial project management board for delays to resettlement zones for people who have to relocate for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province.

Society Infographic Social insurance: Main pillar of social security system Vietnam has basically achieved the target of health insurance for all, but it still needs to further expand the coverage of social insurance, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Government leader made the request at a teleconference held by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) in Hanoi on February 15 that reviewed the 25-year implementation of social and health insurance policies.

Society Long An’s district recognised as new-style rural area Chau Thanh district in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has been named as a new-style rural area following a recent decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.