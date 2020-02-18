Tra Vinh: nearly 1,000 A/H5N1-infected poultry culled
The southern province of Tra Vinh has culled nearly 1,000 poultry after the A/H5N1 avian flu strain was detected in two households in Cau Ke district.
Poultry husbandry in Tra Vinh (Source: laodong.vn)
According to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Office under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the samples taken from the two flocks tested positive to the virus on February 15.
The office immediately destroyed infected and dead birds, and instructed the households to sterilise their farms twice a day for a week.
Meanwhile, localities have intensified communication efforts to raise farmers’ awareness of the danger and spread of the disease.
Tra Vinh province has around 7.5 million poultry./.