More than 100 objects on show include paintings, woodcuts and painting making tools.

In the section on traditional paintings, there are some items that are almost 100 years old. They feature traditional images like chickens, herds of pigs, chubby babies, national heroes or legendary figures, showing the wishes for longevity, happiness, prosperity and success.

The exhibition also zones a section for paintings that were recently recovered or created by contemporary artisans. Aside from typical images of the Dong Ho genre, they also reflect the Vietnamese society under the rule of French colonialists and at present.

Visitors to the event can also watch and experience the painting making process.

The display is part of a series of activities to build a dossier seeking UNESCO’s recognition of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings as intangible cultural heritage.

It is also an occasion to popularise the unique values of Dong Ho folk paintings to domestic and foreign visitors.

The event will run through January./.

VNA