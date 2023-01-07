Participants at the event

HCM City, (VNA) - The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) on January 5 conducted a workshop themed “Traditional Dishes with US Chicken for Lunar New Year” at Sheraton Saigon Hotel with the Iron Chef Le Xuan Tam.

At the workshop, chef Le Xuan Tam demonstrated recipes with US chicken for Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

Chef Le Xuan Tam talks to a reporter at the event

Three recipes prepared at the event were “US Chicken with Sichuan Sauce”, “US Chicken Stewed with Lotus Seeds, Carrots and Mushrooms” and “US Chicken Sausage”. The attendees enjoyed those yummy dishes at the workshop.



All US chicken is strictly inspected by the US Department of Agriculture to ensure its safety, quality, and wholesomeness.

Chef Le Xuan Tam was born in 1975 in Quang Binh, grew up in Hue. He won many prestigious culinary awards throughout his careers. Chef Tam has more than ten years of experience as the executive chef at the fine dining restaurant Reflection at Caravelle hotel. From 2017 until now, he has been the head chef of the Moo Beef Steak chain in southern Vietnam.

The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) links food importers and US poultry and egg exporters. USAPEEC acts as a liaison on trade issues between industry and government. USAPEEC keeps US poultry producers/exporters abreast of changes in market trends to serve the needs of foreign buyers.

A dish at the event A dish at the event

The US is one of the largest producers of food products in the world. US chicken is strictly inspected by the US Department of Agriculture to maintain the highest quality in the world./.

VNA