The Tich dien ceremony was first organised at the foot of Doi Mountain by King Le Dai Hanh in the spring of 987 and then became a tradition practiced every spring.

The festival, restored in 2009, aims to pray for good weather and bumper crops, encourage agricultural production, inspire people’s industriousness and patriotism, and educate the young on the traditional culture.

The event also included a wide range of festive activities such as sports competitions and folk games./.

VNA