Society Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province in the central region in the fight against COVID-19.

Society PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests Pandemic-hit localities must ensure sufficient reserves of materials for timely COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered at a recent meeting of the permanent cabinet members on the fight against the pandemic.

Society Lockdowned hospital in Da Nang reopens after two weeks A hospital linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam's central region has reopened to the public, two weeks after it was placed under strict lockdown.

Society “Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.