Environment Heritage trees - Green spaces in Hanoi Green trees have always been connected with people during Vietnam’s development process. There are many trees that are hundreds or even thousands of years old, and have borne witness to changes in the entire region.

Environment “Live green” ambassadors, initiatives announced An event named “Live Green with Gen G Festival” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24 to wrap up and mark the success of the second season of the “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” campaign launched by Pananasonic towards a green, wellness and sustainable lifestyle for young generations, pioneering in solving the problem of global warming.

Environment Rare golden monkey released into forest in Ha Giang A golden monkey (Macaca mulatta), which is in the list of primates needed to be protected, was released into the Chi San Nature Reserve in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

Environment Quang Binh to plant 50,000 indigenous trees in local natural reserve The central province of Quang Binh will plant 50,000 indigenous trees to restore the ecological landscape at Dong Chau-Khe Nuoc Trong Natural Reserve under a project sponsored by Earthworm Foundation, a non-profit organisation which supports global business, farmers and communities to tackle environmental and social challenges around the world.