Training sessions of national men’s football team held under bubble travel model
The national men’s football team began their training programme under the travel bubble model since August 5, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
The members will travel from their accommodation to the training ground and vice versa, and only have contact with support staff approved by the VFF.
Most of the players have been able to join the training in Hanoi as planned while three of Viettel FC will come a day later. Korean coach Park Hang-seo is set to finish his quarantine period on August 11.
All members had tested negative with COVID-19 using RT-PCR method before travelling to Hanoi and they will take the test regularly.
The squad will leave for Saudi Arabia for their first match in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers slated for September 2.
Coach Park and his players will host Australia at the My Dinh National Stadium five days later.
This is the first time Vietnam have ever played in the third and final round of the World Cup qualification. They will play in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman./.