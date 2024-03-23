Tram Tau is often referred to as the cultural convergence point of ethnic groups in Yen Bai province. Breathtaking local natural landscapes such as Tà Chì Nhù Peak, Tà Xùa, and Háng Đề Chơ Waterfall, among others, have boosted ecotourism, adventure tourism, community-based tourism, and experiential and wellness tourism in Tram Tau over recent years. The local community, meanwhile, have played a crucial role in preserving, restoring, and organising traditional festivals and cultural activities.

The distinctive tourism offerings in Tram Tau are being continually perfected, leaving a lasting impression on visitors, who can immerse themselves in the culture of ethnic groups through festivals like the Gầu Tào Festival and the H’Mong Panpipe Festival. They can also enjoy traditional dishes that are specialties of the highland region, such as five-colour sticky rice, wild vegetables, and Phinh Ho Shan tuyet tea.

With the friendliness and hospitability of local people, along with the originality reflected in the architecture of their homes, traditional outfits, and musical instruments, tourism in Tram Tau has flourished over recent years. It has become a key destination for travellers, offering them unique and fascinating experiences on their journey through the Northwest region.

To transform its heritage into an asset, Tram Tau consistently focuses on developing high-quality tourism offerings with a professional and modern approach. The overall goal is to develop sustainable green tourism, making tourism a key economic sector that gradually improves the quality of life for local people and the local happiness index.

The natural potential and cultural treasures of local ethnic groups make each traditional cultural heritage of Tram Tau not only a source of pride for local people but also a highly attractive tourism resource. Such assets play a crucial role in positioning the image and brand of Tram Tau tourism - a place where cultural diversity converges, appealing to both domestic and international visitors./.

