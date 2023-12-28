Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ha Nam, Gyeonggi provinces step up cooperation Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in 2017, the northern province of Ha Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province have seen their friendship and cooperation deepened and becoming more practical and effective across various areas, Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces review border development efforts The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the neighbouring Cambodian province of Kep on December 27 reviewed the one-year implementation of an emulation plan on building a Vietnam - Cambodia border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development in the 2023 - 2025 period.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.